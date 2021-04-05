iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Stake Boosted by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 354.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,031,000 after acquiring an additional 925,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 205.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $607,000.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.50 during trading on Monday. 866,257 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.