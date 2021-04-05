Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,552,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 257,597 shares during the period. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,580,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 426,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,756,000 after buying an additional 165,699 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.59. 678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,108. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.67. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $78.83 and a 52-week high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.