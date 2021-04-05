Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $67.10

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.10 and last traded at $67.10, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.32.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $4,783,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

