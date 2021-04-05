Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,600 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of -257.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

