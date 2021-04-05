SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.56

Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.56 and last traded at $60.08, with a volume of 225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Get SPX alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPX during the third quarter valued at $477,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPX by 123.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SPX by 101.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SPX by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPX by 14.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 49,732 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.