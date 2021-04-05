Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.27

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.27 and last traded at C$4.27, with a volume of 153053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.14.

Several research firms have commented on CS. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.33.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at C$323,689.80.

About Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

