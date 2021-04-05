Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,255,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,706,000 after purchasing an additional 69,394 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,388,000 after purchasing an additional 44,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,144. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $134.37 and a 12-month high of $226.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.27.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

