Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $919,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.64.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $89.14. 16,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average is $80.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.