Chiron Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,593,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,089. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.50. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

