Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Acquires 561 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,437 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,470. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.40. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

