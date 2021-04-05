Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,527,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after buying an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,998,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $240.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

