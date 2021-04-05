Auxier Asset Management Purchases 98 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,024,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

