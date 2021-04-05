Auxier Asset Management Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,282.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after buying an additional 77,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

PH traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $318.25. 3,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $123.32 and a one year high of $321.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

