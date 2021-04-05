Auxier Asset Management Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management owned approximately 0.81% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $176.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

