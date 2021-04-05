FCA Corp TX Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,152.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,130.94 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,071.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,803.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,199.44.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,480 shares of company stock worth $23,371,809. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.