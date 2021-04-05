UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $331.10 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 145,106 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.51% of Illinois Tool Works worth $331,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204,018 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $221.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $228.77. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

