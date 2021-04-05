UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 680,050 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $354,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $189.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average is $166.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.69 and a twelve month high of $193.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

