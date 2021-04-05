Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $125.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Brooks Automation traded as high as $92.97 and last traded at $92.97, with a volume of 44 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.64.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average is $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

