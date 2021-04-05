Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE GFF traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,135. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. Griffon has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 2.00.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.10 million. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth $10,567,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The Consumer and Professional Products segment operates through AMES.

