0xBitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.14 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 58% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 319.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and $1.29 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002384 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00053746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.97 or 0.00683508 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00071459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028588 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

