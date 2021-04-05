SALT Hits Market Cap of $40.21 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $40.21 million and $127,740.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00053746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.97 or 0.00683508 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00071459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028588 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

