Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,838 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $21,733,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,287. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of -66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.