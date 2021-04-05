Jackson Square Capital LLC Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.31. 43,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,674. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.55 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.64.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 53,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total transaction of $10,373,921.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,467 shares of company stock worth $100,219,249 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

