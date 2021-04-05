Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Sells $118,540.00 in Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $118,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,321.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $110,650.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $102,120.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Adam Chase sold 500 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $57,785.00.

Chase stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.35. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,655. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $72.48 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.31.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Chase by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Chase by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Chase in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

