Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.70

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.70 and last traded at $58.58, with a volume of 439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.20.

PHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.0331 dividend. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

