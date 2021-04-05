Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.70

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.70 and last traded at $58.58, with a volume of 439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.20.
PHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.0331 dividend. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
