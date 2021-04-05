44 Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.20 Million in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 432,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust makes up about 1.5% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.18. 2,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,511. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

