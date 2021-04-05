44 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. Tempur Sealy International comprises approximately 0.9% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,548. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 943,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,352 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

