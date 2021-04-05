Geier Asset Management Inc. Takes $840,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 68,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Starbucks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 103,870 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

SBUX opened at $109.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.06. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $112.34. The company has a market cap of $129.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

