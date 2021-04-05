Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.20

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.20 and last traded at $90.20, with a volume of 4318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.59.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average is $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

