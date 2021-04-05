IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $200.50

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $200.50 and last traded at $199.86, with a volume of 1680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.26 and a 200-day moving average of $176.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3,630.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 30.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in IQVIA by 34.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

