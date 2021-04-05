IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $200.50

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $200.50 and last traded at $199.86, with a volume of 1680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.06.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.26 and a 200-day moving average of $176.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3,630.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 30.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in IQVIA by 34.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
About IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Read More: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.