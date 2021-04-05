Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $153.82

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $153.82 and last traded at $153.72, with a volume of 78 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,880,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,790,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

