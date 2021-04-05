ITT (NYSE:ITT) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.07

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.07 and last traded at $91.83, with a volume of 328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average is $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in ITT by 175.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ITT by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

