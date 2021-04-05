3,513,043 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,513,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,660,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,094,000 after buying an additional 1,392,439 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1,449.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 889,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $192,308,000 after buying an additional 831,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $219.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.62. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

