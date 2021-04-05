Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COLB shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

COLB traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $43.41. 1,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,831. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

