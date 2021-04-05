Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,867 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $345.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

