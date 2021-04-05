SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,637 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $53.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

