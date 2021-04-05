Energy Web Token (EWT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $490.46 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for $16.31 or 0.00027456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $490.46 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energy Web Token has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00075161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.56 or 0.00300489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00094810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $444.59 or 0.00748186 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 99.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energy Web Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energy Web Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

