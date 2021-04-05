sUSD (SUSD) Price Tops $1.01

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $144.18 million and approximately $10.83 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00053624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.21 or 0.00683604 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00071375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028750 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

