Waltonchain Price Tops $1.94 (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003257 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $139.59 million and $34.62 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,128.71 or 0.03582358 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00025734 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 203% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

