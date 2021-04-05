Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 357,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after buying an additional 125,421 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,283,000 after acquiring an additional 291,376 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.37. 17,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,589. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,786.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

