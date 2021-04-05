Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,604 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,798,000 after buying an additional 291,570 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after buying an additional 7,382,670 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after buying an additional 446,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.86. 50,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,998. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.