Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,178,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Graco by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 527,502 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth $23,803,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 448.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 226,879 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.14. 442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,990. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

