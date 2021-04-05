Tower House Partners LLP Sells 78,600 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Tower House Partners LLP cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,600 shares during the quarter. Catalent makes up approximately 21.6% of Tower House Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tower House Partners LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Catalent worth $44,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,074,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $75,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,249,000 after acquiring an additional 591,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Catalent by 3,945.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,781,000 after purchasing an additional 269,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $24,718,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,163 shares of company stock worth $8,370,314. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTLT traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $106.28. 4,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,613. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

