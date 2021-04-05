Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG opened at $747.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.00 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $738.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $745.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $751.42.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.