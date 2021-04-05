RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $91.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $91.17.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

