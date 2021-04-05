Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,692 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

NYSE BA opened at $256.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.15. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

