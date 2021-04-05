Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 2,397 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.13. 15,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,514. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

