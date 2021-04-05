Analyzing SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) & Global Trac Solutions (OTCMKTS:PSYC)

Global Trac Solutions (OTCMKTS:PSYC) and SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Global Trac Solutions alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Trac Solutions and SRAX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Trac Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A SRAX 0 0 2 0 3.00

SRAX has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given SRAX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SRAX is more favorable than Global Trac Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Trac Solutions and SRAX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Trac Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SRAX $3.58 million 22.07 -$16.86 million N/A N/A

Global Trac Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SRAX.

Profitability

This table compares Global Trac Solutions and SRAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Trac Solutions N/A N/A N/A SRAX -369.86% -107.87% -60.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of SRAX shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of SRAX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SRAX beats Global Trac Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Trac Solutions

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc., through its subsidiary, provides electronic wallet and e-banking financial solutions for the marijuana industry. It offers financial technology, which includes an e-wallet and mobile app that allows users to access financial information. The company also provides white labeling services; mobile platform to manage financial transactions; and solutions for accessing account information, making payments, and online bill pay activities. In addition, it offers transaction management services. The company has a joint venture agreement with Compliance Financial Network Corp. MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. also has a strategic partnership with Pegasus Fintech, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc., a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. It also offers SRAX IR, software as a service (Saas) that enables companies to understand their shareholder base through the tracking of holdings, the management of investor contact information, and identification of trends in the purchase and sale of issuer's securities; and BIGToken platform, a consumer data management platform where consumers rewarded for providing and verifying their data and completing activities within the platform. The company provides data management, audience optimization and recognition, multi-channel and omni channel media, and marketing services. The company markets and sells its services through its in-house sales team, as well as through industry specific events. The company was formerly known as Social Reality, Inc. and changed its name to SRAX, Inc. in August 2019. SRAX, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Trac Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Trac Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.