Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,155 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $47.55. 52,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,268. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.