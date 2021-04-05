Moeda Loyalty Points Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.79 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00002420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $28.02 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.74 or 0.00687908 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00071337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028983 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

